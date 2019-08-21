Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, an abandoned house burned down in a matter of minutes.

Alice firefighters were called to the intersection of Adams and Anderson in reference to a raging fire. A thick cloud of gray smoke could be seen for miles.

When firefighters arrived, they immediately began to extinguish the fire which had already began to spread to the house next door. Ben Bolt and San Diego firefighters were called to assist due to the 100 degree temperature.

According to fire and police officials on the scene, the house had been vacant for more than 10 years and there from what they could tell there was no electricity to the house.

Alice Fire Chief Patrick Thomas said that they could not tell what caused the fire, but they did receive reports of people in and out of the house.

There were no reports of injuries.

The incident is under investigation.