Police officials said Tuesday morning that investigators believe a police K9 was wounded with a stolen pistol fired by a 14-year-old boy who was involved in multiple mugging robberies and a vehicle theft earlier that day in central Lubbock.

Assistant Police Chief Neal Barron said during a news conference at the Lubbock police headquarters, that both the teen and the K9, named Max, suffered non-life threatening gunshot injuries and are expected to fully recover.

He said investigators are still searching for three other suspects he described as armed and dangerous. He said descriptions of the suspects will be released in the near future.

"We would encourage anyone after they receive the suspect information to call us and let us come out and speak with them, take them into custody for this," he said.

Barron said police received a report about 12:30 a.m. regarding a vehicle theft in the 2000 block of 29th Street. Two hours later, police started getting a handful of reports about muggings with injuries in the same area that indicated the robbers were driving the stolen vehicle.

A K9-unit police officer spotted a vehicle that resembled the suspect's vehicle in the 4900 block of Avenue G. A short vehicle chase ended near the intersection of 42nd Street and Avenue N and four people in the vehicle ran in different directions.

However, the K9 officer and his dog chased after one of the suspects, who started firing at them. The foot chase ended in the backyard of a home in the 1300 block of 43rd Street, with the teen firing another round at the officer. The officer, who was uninjured, returned fire, striking the teen, Barron said.

Max the K9 suffered two gunshot wounds, one in the front left paw and one in the right-rear haunch. Both wounds were non-life threatening, Barron said, and the dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian and is expected recover and return to duty.

"Of course it's very early, so we'll kind of have to see how the K9 comes along through treatment and recovery and whatnot, but at this time we don't see any reason why they shouldn't," he said.

The teen was taken to University Medical Center where he is being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police investigators at the scene recovered a pistol they believed the teen used.

Barron said an initial investigation indicated the gun was stolen out of Littlefield.

The teen, who is from Anton, remains at the hospital but has a directive to apprehend on an unrelated case from Hockley County, Barron said, and investigators in Lubbock are working on obtaining a directive to apprehend him based on this morning's shooting.

Assistant Police Chief Jon Caspell said the K9 officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.

"That is not in any way an indication of any wrong doing on the part of the officer," he said. "That is standard procedure. That allows that officer to decompress a little bit, get away from work for a little bit, take some down time, have that officer collect his thoughts and be able to give us a very coherent and cogent statement about what happened."

Meanwhile, a shooting review board will determine if the officer's actions were appropriate.

"I don't mind telling you that we have done a very brief initial review and it appears at this stage that our officer did act appropriately," Caspell said. "However, we are going to wait until the full investigation unfolds and we'll be able to detail more of that and see if we can verify that."

Barron asked the public to avoid the area of the chase and shooting as investigators comb through it.

"As you can imagine, it's quite a scene," he said. "The foot chase and the vehicle pursuit covered quite some distances so it will take us a little bit of time to process all that and make sure we find everything that's out there of evidentiary value."

Caspell said federal agencies may join the investigation as the case happened in a part of the city federal officials have designated as a violent-crime hot spot.

"So they're going to look at what parts of this episode may fall under the criteria for the Project Safe Neighborhood," he said.

Anyone with information related to the incident can call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.