The family of Octavio Hernandez has "positively identified" him on Monday after authorities discovered a body in the brush west of Hebbronville last week, according to Benavides police Chief Corey Martinez.

Hernandez was reported missing on Aug. 5. Martinez said there was an argument between Hernandez and his wife before he left. Police believe he was picked up by an unknown person.

Martinez said Hernandez was found due to "telephone technology" that showed authorities the exact location of Hernandez's whereabouts.

The investigation was a coordinated effort with the Benavides Police Department, Jim Hogg County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety, US Customs & Border Protection and Immigration & Customs Enforcement.

The case is still under investigation, but police do not suspect foul play. The Webb County's Medical Examiner has not released a cause of death.