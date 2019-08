A total of 500 backpacks were distributed to children in Duval, Jim Wells and Brooks Counties by DeSouza Law Firm.

On Saturday, the firm was in Freer giving away the bags filled with basic school supplies. On Tuesday, the firm made stops in San Diego, Alice and Falfurrias to also give away backpacks.

The firm wanted to make sure that students had supplies as they headed back to school for another year of learning.