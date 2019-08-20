There was no clowning around at the annual Jim Wells County 4-H banquet Thursday evening. Children who participate in 4-H throughout the county were present as awards were presented for the dedication they showed throughout the year.

Outstanding Junior - Molly Fisher

Silver Star Award - Eli Walker

Shooting Star Awards - Kinleigh Carr and Rayegan Lane

I Dare You Awards - Adam Tijerina and Emma Lane

Silver Star Award - Lucas Walker

Outstanding Seniors - Makayla Rodriguez and Trevor Martinez

Gold Star Awards - Austin Chapa and Emily Kalinec

Hall of Fame Award - Rachel Gallagher

4-H Helping Hands Awards - John Walker and Eddie Garcia

2019-20 Jim Wells County 4-H Council Officer Team

President - Austin Chapa

First Vice President - Emily Kalinec

Second Vice President - Trevor Martinez

District Delegate - Adam Tijerina

Secretary - Kinleigh Carr

Treasurer - Aiden Tymrak