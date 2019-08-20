There was no clowning around at the annual Jim Wells County 4-H banquet Thursday evening. Children who participate in 4-H throughout the county were present as awards were presented for the dedication they showed throughout the year.
Outstanding Junior - Molly Fisher
Silver Star Award - Eli Walker
Shooting Star Awards - Kinleigh Carr and Rayegan Lane
I Dare You Awards - Adam Tijerina and Emma Lane
Silver Star Award - Lucas Walker
Outstanding Seniors - Makayla Rodriguez and Trevor Martinez
Gold Star Awards - Austin Chapa and Emily Kalinec
Hall of Fame Award - Rachel Gallagher
4-H Helping Hands Awards - John Walker and Eddie Garcia
2019-20 Jim Wells County 4-H Council Officer Team
President - Austin Chapa
First Vice President - Emily Kalinec
Second Vice President - Trevor Martinez
District Delegate - Adam Tijerina
Secretary - Kinleigh Carr
Treasurer - Aiden Tymrak