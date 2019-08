Spikey Mikey performed Thursday afternoon for children at the Alicia Salinas City of Alice Public Library.

Spikey Mikey had the children, even their parents, laughing up a storm for approximately 45 minutes. Trick after trick and volunteers Spikey Mikey's funny and interactive program encourage reading.

With a few tricks of the hand, Spikey Mikey had the children's attention and thinking about how reading is fun as well as a vital part of everyday life.