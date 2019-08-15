The 79th District Court Judge Richard Terrell will preside over cases that range from burglary of a habitation to aggravated assault.

Cases are:

Paublo Rueben for aggravated robbery with a motion to revoke Vanessa Lynne Soliz for burglary of a habitation with a motion to revoke and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a motion to revoke. Victor Castillo III for possession of a controlled substance with a motion to revoke, and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair with a motion to revoke. Raymundo Abraham Pena Jr. for possession of a controlled substance. Leroy Hernandez for burglary of a habitation with a motion to revoke Nora Sendejo for driving while intoxicated. Juan Jose Escamilla for possession of a controlled substance with a motion to revoke. Richard Chapman for possession of marijuana. Guillermo Rivera Nunez for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Joel Albino Flores for possession of a controlled substance Niki Benavides for possession of a controlled substance. Romeo Silva for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. James Dean Silva for two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Ricardo Huitron Esparza for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Carlos Ramon Garcia for theft of property less than or equal to $2,500 more than $30,000. Carlos Moreida Sr. for evading arrest detention with a vehicle Tiffany Kristine Hobbs for possession of a controlled substance. Bonnie Vidrio for prohibited substance in a correctional or civic commitment facility - attempt. Cisco Roberto Rodriguez for possession of a controlled substance. Rodrigo Gonzalez Jr. for possession of marijuana. Debbie Garza for possession of a controlled substance. Cecilio Angel Bueno for possession of a controlled substance. Terrence Larue Mann for possession of a controlled substance. Marco Antonio Benavides for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. Mark Homero Almaraz for possession of a controlled substance. Maria Elena Andrae for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.