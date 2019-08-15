Frederico Ramirez and Enrique Ramirez were arrested Thursday evening after police seized 1.25 ounces of crystal meth.

Alice police, with the assistance of the Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, executed a narcotic search warrant at a residence on the 1700 block of Andrea Street.

The two men were immediately detained as police searched the residence. They discovered the crystal meth during the search.

"We are determined on the fight against drugs in our city," said Alice police Chief Aniceto "Cheto" Perez.

The men were transported to the Jim Wells County jail.

Frederico Ramirez was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Enrique Ramirez was charged with outstanding felony warrants.