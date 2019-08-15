The body of a man was found in some brush west of Hebbronville Thursday.



The discovery has the interest of the Benavides Police Department, which has been investigating the alleged disappearance of a local man.



The family of Octavio Hernandez reported him missing on Aug. 5. Police said at the time that foul play wasn’t suspected.



According to Benavides police Chief Corey Martinez, the case is being investigated and the family of Hernandez was notified of the discovery. As of Thursday night, the body has not been positively identified.



Martinez said that the body was found because of a coordinated effort with the Benavides Police Department, Jim Hogg County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety, US Customs & Border Protection and Immigration & Customs Enforcement.



The Benavides Police Department and Webb County Medical Examiner's Office are working to identify the remains found.



This is a developing story, and more information will be reported as it becomes available.