Judge Edelia Gonzalez-Lemon will have more than 200 cases on the Alice Municipal Court docket for Tuesday, Aug. 27. Cases range from possession of drug paraphernalia to leaving a scene of an accident.

Some of the cases are:

Cesar Amador Acosta for theft of service and possession of drug paraphernalia Adam Ray Alfaro for assault Debra Jo Barrientes for DOC fighting with another Joseph Lee Cedillo for disorderly conduct Jennifer Davila for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 fee 9 inches tall Kayla Marie KeLeon for open container Jose Daniel Garcia Jr. for operate motor vehicle with fictitious license plates Lee Roy Hernandez for leaving the scene of an accident Justin John Jaramillo for possession of drug paraphernalia Eloisa Meza for possession or discharge fireworks in city limits Ruben Segura for minor in possession of tobacco Mark Anthony Vasquez for DOC urinating in a public place Joshua Bryan Zulauf for leaving scene of an accident Note: These are not all the cases.