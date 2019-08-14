Orange Grove High School Senior wins $1,000 Capital Farm Credit scholarship

BRYAN – To further strengthen its commitment to youth in agriculture, Capital Farm Credit is continuing its tradition to award 100 scholarships to Texas students.

Orange Grove High School Senior Karen Gallagher was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Capital Farm Credit's Robstown branch office.

In addition to various scholarships given through colleges and universities, as well as other methods, each of Capital Farm Credit's branch offices across the state is awarding at least one $1,000 scholarship.

“We’re passionate about fulfilling our mission by assisting farmers and ranchers with the capital they need to better their communities and create a successful business,” said Ben Novosad, chief executive officer. “In addition to serving farmers and ranchers, we’re proud to invest in the future of Texas agriculture through our scholarship program. Since we began our 100 scholarships in 100 days tradition in 2016 we have given more than $300,000 back to our Texas youth.”

For more than 100 years, Capital Farm Credit has supported rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. Capital Farm Credit is a proud member of the Farm Credit system and serves more than 21,500 members, with loans outstanding totaling more than $7.2 billion. Headquartered in Bryan, Texas, Capital Farm Credit has offices serving 192 of Texas’ 254 counties.