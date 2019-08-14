Two 16-year-old boys were picked up by Alice police Wednesday afternoon for criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

According to the victim, the two individuals slashed tires on several of his vehicles that were parked at his home on the 600 block of East Eighth Street. Throughout the investigation, the juveniles were located, questioned and transported to a juvenile detention center.

The City of Alice has seen a spike in burglaries, thefts and criminal mischiefs throughout the city during the summer months. Many of these criminal activities have been at the hands of juveniles.

"We are taking these crimes very seriously," said Alice police Chief Aniceto "Cheto" Perez. "Any juvenile seen passed the City's 11 p.m. curfew will be picked up, regardless. We will wake up the parents who will have to answer for their child's activities. We will also call the juvenile probation office who will decide what the next step will be."

Perez reminds parents to be aware of where their children are at.

Many criminal activity that comes about in the summer months involving juveniles is due to boredom, Perez said.

"Juveniles and their parents need to understand how serious this issue is," he said. "What you do as a juvenile will follow you onto adulthood. If you committed a criminal offense as a juvenile and, then, as an adult you are looking for certain careers you may be turned down because of the criminal history accumulated as a juvenile."

Everyone needs to beware of their property and must remember to lock their vehicles, garages and homes; hide your valuables and don't leave anything of value in vehicles.

"Don't think it can't happen to you. Hardworking individuals fall victim to criminal activity because there's someone looking for easy money," Perez stated. "Neighbors look out for one another. Be vigilant and if you see something, say something."

Police continue to work several burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief cases that are plaguing the City of Alice.