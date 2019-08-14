Jimmy Schmidt with the Jim Wells County Juvenile Probation Department addressed the Rotary Club of Alice Wednesday. He answered the big question, What does the department do?

Schmidt told the Rotarians about how he and his five probation officers are in charge of juveniles cases throughout the county and how they work closely with law enforcement.

He explained the process on how juveniles are detained by police, how their consequence is determined and the conditions juveniles on probation must abide to.

While he spoke about working with juveniles after they have committed a criminal offense, Schmidt also told the Rotarians about programs the department does to prevent juveniles from missing school, from criminal activity, how they help parents with their children, and how they help the communities and schools within the county.