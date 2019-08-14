Fourteen Alice High School students walked the stage to receive their high school diploma Tuesday evening.

Olivia Bernal, Larissa Contreras, Kenneth Conway, Roy Griggs, Tristan Joslin, Hailey Lopez, Cruzito Ortega, Kayla Perez, Victoria Prado, Antonio Rodriguez, Elisa Saenz, Kayla Sanchez, David Silva and America Stephens moved their tassels from right to left as a sign that they completed their high school career.

Following the ceremony, students joined their families for pictures and a reception to celebrate their accomplishment.