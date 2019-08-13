Police arrested 25-year-old Matthew Vidal Garcia in connection with an aggravated robbery that occurred on Monday afternoon.

According to a police report, the male victim told police he was driving on the 400 block of Angelina Street when he was flagged down by two Hispanic men who tried to sell him synthetic marijuana.

The victim stated he was pulled out of his vehicle, kicked and punched by the suspects who then stole his pickup truck. He had to walk home and that's when he called police.

Through the investigation, police located Garcia on Angelina Street. According to the police report, he had blood on his shoulder and arms. When police questioned Garcia about the blood he ran from police.

Police caught up with Garcia on Cecelia Street. He was taken into custody and booked into the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with aggravated robbery, evading arrest and failure to identify.

As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Garcia was still in jail without a bond.

The case is under investigation.