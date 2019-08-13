Veterinary Clinic expands to provide better care for large animals

Pet and Livestock owners in the area will soon have an opportunity to receive expanded care for their large animals at the Wilkinson Veterinary Clinic (WVC) at the Alice location. It is located at 1059 S. Flournoy Road.

Unique to the area, the clinic will broaden their services and capabilities for their dedicated clients, as well as any new clients needing offerings of the new facility. The new facility will be equipped with working pens, sweep, and a hydraulic chute. In addition, there will be covered stalls for treatment as well as boarding. Specific to the care of equines, there will be two large standing stocks for in-house procedures.

This facility will provide care for large animals, such as horses, cattle, goats, sheep, and pigs. Services offered for large animals include routine exams such as vaccines, dehorning, castrations, etc. Special services offered will include reproductive services, including mare breeding management, ultrasonography, and other reproductive procedures.

In addition, there will be podiatry and lameness management, fluid therapy, allergy therapy and various types of surgical procedures. The new cattle working pens and chute will now satisfy a full-array of needs for one of South Texas’ most important species.

The Alice location features two full time veterinarians, as well as several vet technicians and office personnel. As the client needs grow, the staff at Wilkinson will continue to expand to meet their needs. WVC currently cares for, and will continue to care, for most all small animal needs. The facility completion date is expected early Fall of 2019.

Updates will be posted on the clinic Facebook page, as well as local media. Wilkinson Veterinary Clinic welcomes anyone in need of veterinary care or management, large or small.

Who is Wilkinson Veterinary Clinic?

For over 30 years, their team has been providing the highest quality of veterinary medicine to South Texas. From Corpus Christi to Laredo, from San Antonio to Brownsville, they have a mixed animal practice. They routinely work with horses, cattle, cats, dogs, sheep, goats, pigs, deer, various types of African game, and even pocket pets. They have also been known to work with birds and reptiles. Whatever your animal needs, they are there to help. They look forward to answering more questions about their facilities, and invite current and as well as prospective clients to come in, meet the staff and find out more.

For inquiries about services, call 361-415-2356. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m., with weekends available only for emergencies.