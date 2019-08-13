SAN DIEGO - With a small reception for their customers, the First State Bank of San Diego celebrated its 65th anniversary on Friday, Aug. 9.

"We are really proud to be a hometown bank," said Katie Dunn, chief lending officer, There's fewer and fewer of them across the country. We've been her 65 years and we are proud to represent the community."

Dunn believes that one of the most important things their bank has to offer is their friendly service.

"We are small enough to know our customers by name and yet large enough to accommodate everyone's needs," she said. "Because we are in a small community, we have the opportunity to be involved with the community and organizations that help the community."

The bank is located at 209 East Gravis Street.