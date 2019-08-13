BENAVIDES - Benavides police are still searching for 37-year-old Octavio Hernandez who has not been seen or heard from for approximately a week.

Hernandez disappeared in Benavides on Aug. 5 and was last seen wearing black cargo pants, an unknown color, style or type of shirt, and black tennis shoes. He might possibly be carrying a backpack.

Hernandez has multiple tattoos, including the tattoo of a pistol on his waist area, and several other large tattoos on his back and chest.

Police have not said if they believe foul play is involved in Hernandez's disappearance. The case remains an active investigation.

If anyone knows of Hernandez's whereabouts or have any information on his disappearance, they are asked to call the Benavides police at (361) 256-3283 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.