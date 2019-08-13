Traffic stop lands three men in jail

A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of Nayer and South Almond Tuesday morning, the officer made contact with Aaron Mata, Juan Lopez and Noam Ortiz. The officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Mata told police they had smoked marijuana earlier in the day. Police patted down the men and searched the vehicle where they located 0.4 grams of cocaine. The men were taken to the Jim Wells County jail for possession of a controlled substance.

Beer run

Daniel Gonzalez was arrested on the 500 block of Mesquite Street for allegedly stealing two cases of beer from a store Monday. Police were called to a business on the 600 block of South Highway 281 and made contact with the store clerk who told Gonzalez, who she knew from high school, entered the store, headed for the beer section and then walked out without paying. She believed that Gonzalez drove off in a tan Chevy parked at the end of the parking lot. Gonzalez was charged with theft and booked into the JWC jail.

THC wax discovered in traffic stop

Guadalupe Mata was a passenger in a red Charger Saturday that was pulled over near the intersection of South Cameron and Hickey Street for no license plate. The driver gave police consent to search his vehicle. During the search, police found THC wax and a bong that contained THC wax in a backpack belonging to Mata. Mata was transported to the JWC jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Source: Alice police reports