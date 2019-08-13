With a five-year contract between Alice Independent School District and Estrada, Hinojosa and Company coming to an end, school board trustees decided that they would cut ties with the financial advisor.

On Monday evening, David Flores, AISD Financial Director made a recommendation to the trustees to terminate the contract and hire another financial advisor.

Flores' recommendation on the termination was two-fold. According to Flores, the contract was coming to a closure and - two - they no longer had confidence in their financial abilities due to some discrepancies during the sale of the AISD bonds which were sold in July.

According to Flores, the termination of Estrada, Hinojosa and Company would not affect any bond related issues.

After the six trustees in attendance approved the termination, they approved the hiring of Tijerina, Galvan and Lawrence LLC as the district's new financial advisor.