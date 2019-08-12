State Rep. Ryan Guillen (D-Starr County) this week announced that Duval County school districts collectively will be receiving, but is not limited to, an annual funding increase of $1.6 million, a minimum of 30-percent of which must be used toward pay raises for school teachers, counselors, librarians, nurses, and other school employees.

The increase in funding includes an estimated increase for San Diego ISD of $1.3 million in 2020 and $1.5 million in 2021, $121 thousand for Freer ISD in 2020 and $124 thousand in 2021, $85 thousand for Ramirez CSD in 2020 and $81 thousand in 2021, and $4 thousand for Benavides ISD in 2020 and $10 thousand in 2021.

“Our students deserve no less than a world-class education and every educational opportunity therein. Our educators deserve to be paid what they’re worth. I hope that this helps toward that endeavor,” said Representative Ryan Guillen of the increase in funding.

This year, the 86th legislature passed a public school funding overhaul in HB 3, a bill that Guillen was an author of, changing funding formulas and adding new dollars to the state public education system.

Serving ten rural South Texas counties in the Texas House of Representatives, Guillen is known for his hard work, fierce independence, and relentless efforts for South Texas families. Recently, Capitol Inside called him a “House Bill Machine,” and a “one-person assembly line for legislation.”