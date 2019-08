SAN DIEGO - Reptiles were the main attraction at the San Diego Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Drake the Snake Guy dropped by the library with his reptilian friends as he educated children and adults. He had snakes of all sizes, turtles, lizards and baby crocodiles.

Drake's tour is a nonprofit organization called Homies with Scales. He uses the shows to educate people on these creatures; many of which people see as scary.