The 79th District Court Judge will presided on approximately 30 cases Tuesday, Aug. 13 that range from indecency with a child to aggravated assault.

Cases were:

Ruben Lee Rodriguez for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a motion to revoke Jacob Al Garcia for possession of a controlled substance with a motion to revoke Gilberto Gonzalez Jr. for possession of a controlled substance with a motion to revoke Matthew Gonzalez for credit or debit card abuse with a motion to revoke Andrew Ryan Lopez for indecency with a child with a motion to revoke Brandon Kyle Zulauf for aggravated robbery Casilda Thedorita Infante for possession of a controlled substance with a motion to revoke Mario Canales for possession of a controlled substance with a motion to revoke Ryan Gonzalez for possession of a controlled substance David Javier Hinojosa for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon Pablo Vega Jr. for assault family or house member impede breath or circulation Robert Lee Campos for assault family or house member impede breath or circulation Guillermo Cavazos Jr. for burglary of habitation, manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance Jose Zamarripa for sex offenders duty to register life or annually Johnnton Rodriguez for possession of a controlled substance Casey Harris for aggravated assault Jesse Miguel Munoz for driving while intoxicated third or more Linda Ann Garcia for driving while intoxicated third or more Briana Rene Herrera for driving while intoxicated third or more Crispin Silvas for assault family or house member impede breath or circulation John William Casey for assault or house member impede breath or circulation Guadalupe Carey Lamb IV for failure to comply with sex offender duty to register Humberto Ynfante Jr. for indecency with a child sexual contact and indecency with a child exposes Roel Hinojosa for driving while intoxicated third or more Gabriel Cantu for stalking Michael Joe Villanueva for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance Ivy Monet Molina Tamez for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance Daniel Ismael Trevino for possession of a controlled substance