BUDA

Online voting open

for name of heritage oak

The Buda City Council has approved a community-generated final slate of names for online voting by the public for Buda’s 260-year-old heritage oak tree at the southeast corner of the new Municipal Complex and library grounds.

Names available for voting are "Ancestor’s Legacy," "Guardian Oak," "La Viuda," "Widows’ Oak" and "Rolling Oak." Organized by the Friends of the Buda Library, ballots will be available through Aug. 21 at friendsofthebudalibrary.org. The website provides each name and the reason behind it.

The winning name will be revealed at a public dedication ceremony at 10 a.m. Aug. 24 at the Buda Municipal Complex, 405 E. Loop St.

AUSTIN

Library events

celebrate Woodstock

The Austin Public Library will host an indoor Woodstock tribute concert to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the celebration from 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at its Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez St.

The concert will be headlined by Guy Forsyth and will feature Sho Humphries, Deezie Brown, SaulPaul, Sarah Sharp, Brian Scartocci, Bob Cheevers and Rochelle and the Sidewinders. An ice cream social and spin art will take place before the concert from 1 to 2 p.m.

Other activities include Welcome to Woodstock stories and trivia from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Central Library; celebrations and story times Friday at participating locations; and Hippie Classics: Music, Books, Arts and Crafts with special photo op from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 18 at Recycled Reads Bookstore, 5335 Burnet Road.

For more information: library.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN

Credit union hosts

school supply drive

TruWest Credit Union is hosting its Back-to-School Supply Drive through Friday to provide items to help local children be better prepared for the upcoming school year.

TruWest is collecting school supplies at its four Austin branch locations: the Slaughter Lane Branch, 1824 W. Slaughter Lane, Building F, Suite 120; the Howard Lane Branch, 13609 N. Interstate 35, Building 4; the Round Rock Branch, 737 Louis Henna Blvd., Suite 300; and the Legend Oaks Branch, 6001 W. William Cannon Drive.

Donations will benefit Baty Elementary School in Southeast Austin, which serves 768 students in grades pre-K through five.

SAN MARCOS

Give input on housing

at Wednesday meeting

The San Marcos Workforce Housing Task Force is seeking input on the proposed Draft Strategic Housing Action Plan at the upcoming SMTX 4 All open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the San Marcos Activity Center, 501 E. Hopkins St.

Attendees will review and provide input on the proposed strategies for addressing housing challenges in the city. Attendees can share housing stories and visions for the future of housing in San Marcos.

Guests who bring school supplies — including backpacks, crayons, yellow pencils, pink erasers, glue sticks, dry-board markers and facial tissues — will be eligible for a free “SMTX 4 All” T-shirt. Supplies will support the San Marcos school district.

For more information: sanmarcostx.gov/smtx4all.

GEORGETOWN

Gardeners to teach class

on canning, preserving

The Williamson County Master Gardeners will host its monthly meeting featuring a canning and food preservation presentation by Kate Whitney at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The free event will be at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Training room, 100 Wilco Way.

Whitney, the AgriLife Extension horticulturist in Williamson County, will speak on the basics of pressure canning and water bath canning, freezing fruits and vegetables, drying produce and how to safely preserve food and maintain the nutritional value of garden harvests.

VETERANS' BIRTHDAYS

World War II veteran Jack E. Abrahamson of Austin turned 95 on Wednesday.

We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays as space allows. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

American-Statesman staff