BETHEL, N.Y. (AP) — Woodstock will be celebrated on its 50th anniversary, but it won't be your hippie uncle's trample-the-fences concert.

While plans for a big Woodstock 50 festival collapsed after a run of calamities, the bucolic upstate New York site of the 1969 show is hosting a long weekend of events featuring separate shows by festival veterans like Carlos Santana and John Fogerty.

Officials concerned about traffic jams and crowding are limiting access to the famous field now maintained by the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. Visitors will need "travel passes" to drive to the site Thursday through Sunday, and only people with tickets for evening events can get those passes.

Bethel Woods officials suggest visiting on another weekend.