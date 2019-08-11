The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/food-inspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Advantage Sales & Marketing, 5730 W. Amarillo Blvd.

Amarillo College Child Development Lab, 6222 S.W. Ninth Ave.

Coast to Coast, 4096 Business Park Drive.

Days Inn East, 1701 E. I-40.

Hoffbrau Steaks - Catering, 7203 W. I-40.

La Frontera - Catering, 1401 S. Arthur St.

Purple Flamingo Pops - Catering, 2606 Wolflin Ave.

Rafter G Barbecue - Catering, 25390 Storey St., Canyon.

Smoothie Palace - Catering, 10101 W. Amarillo Blvd.

Tacos La Hacienda, Mobile Unit, 1021 S.W. Third Ave.

The Lost Cajun - Catering, 2401 W. I-40.

The Plaza Restaurant - Catering, 2101 S. Soncy Road.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

Tacos Guadalajara, 2003 Living Water Drive.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/99) Active Nutrition Amarillo, 2300 Bell St. All surfaces must be smooth, durable, easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Correct by 10/27.

(B/80) Big Texan Steak Ranch, 7701 E. I-40. Eggs sitting out at improper temperature; dead insect in sugar bowl in the fudge and ice cream area; container of cut onions on top of trash in trash can; lids to bins holding food product covered in food debris;. Correct by 07/28. Food in walk-in cooler without date marking; glass door on ice cream make table cracked and broken; hand sink counter in bar area is cracked and has exposed wood with mold build-up on exposed wood. Correct by 08/04. Dirty wiping cloths from previous day sitting on counter; food in a container sitting on floor; soda hose connected inside an ice machine; handles of utensils used to scoop food stored in food product; food sitting out overnight. Correct by 10/23.

(A/95) Firehouse Subs, 1901 S. Georgia St. Ensure all hand washing stations are supplied with soap and dispenser is properly functioning. COS. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually. Correct by 08/09. Coving/tile missing or damaged in multiple areas of establishment. Correct by 10/29.

(A/97) Jason’s Deli, 2500 Wolflin Ave. Gaskets on cold hold at front needs to be replaced. Correct by 08/10. Cutting board on make table up front by ovens need to be resurfaced or discarded and new ones purchased; ensure all dishes are dry before stacking. Correct by 10/29.

(A/95) Mary & Rogers Day Care, 4220 Wolflin Ave. Three-compartment sink needed. (repeat violation). Correct by 08/08. Remove clean wares from beside hand washing station; no grease trap in facility; missing tile in sink area. Correct by 10/27.

(B/87) My Polo & Mimi’s Restaurant, 1400 Ross St. Air gap needed at three-compartment sink. Correct by 08/03. No certified food manager; no food handler cards; ready-to-eat TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety) foods not properly date marked. To correct by 08/10. Popcorn ceilings in mop sink area and bathroom must be removed and replaced with non-absorbent and smooth material; no light shield in kitchen area; mop water being dumped outside; all unnecessary equipment needs to be removed from establishment. Correct by 10/29.

(A/98) Revivify Coffee - Catering, 6500 Hope Road. No paper towels. Correct by 08/10.

(A/94) Rooster’s Coffee & Tea, 3440 Bell St. Damaged equipment such as Tupperware must be discarded. Correct by 08/04. Single use articles stored in sauces in reach-in cooler; storage drawers in front coffee station area, counters, stovetop, handles of equipment, reach-in doors and ceilings of kitchen must be free of accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris; accumulation of grease on hoot vent; mop sink is leaking and must be repaired. Correct by 10/23.

(A/96) Stix - Catering, 601 23rd St., Canyon. No hot water available; hand sink must be cleared and accessible at all times. Correct by 08/10.

(A/96) The Ruffled Cup, 3400 Bell St. Bulk food storage containers must be labeled with common name of food that has been removed from original packaging; food debris on floor below ice cream bar. COS Establishment must have HACCP plan/records for procedures for monitoring critical control points; HACCP plan needed for ROP (reduced oxygen packaging) used for Mac & Cheese. Correct by 08/04.

(A/95) Travel Centers of America, 7000 E. I-40. No certified food manager; test strips needed. Correct by 08/10. Ceiling tiles in bathrooms must be smooth, durable, non-absorbent and easily cleanable. Correct by 10/29.

(A/99) Vibra Rehabilitation Hospital, 7200 S.W. Ninth Ave. Food must be protected from cross-contamination. Correct by 10/27.

(A/98) Wendy’s #10694, 4206 W. I-40. Ensure all wares are air dried correctly; expansion foam for plumbing cap is not suitable; coving tile in facility is damaged in areas and needs repairing. Correct by 10/27.