GateHouse Media, the owner of the Amarillo Globe-News, announced that Belinda Wheeler Mills, the publication's current director of operations/advertising director, has assumed the title of general manager/advertising director.

Matt Guthrie, regional vice president of the southwest division of GateHouse Media, said in a memo sent out Wednesday, that the change in title reflects the dedication as well as the duties Mills has been performing for the past year.

“I have always felt it is important that each paper has a local leader the community can point to, and (Mills reflects) the qualities that we look for,” Guthrie said in the memo.

Mills said she was very excited when she found out about her new title and hopes her role will help AGN Media be more involved in the community, interacting with local organizations and non-profits.

“I want to have more of a community presence for AGN Media,” she said. “I want to let the community know that we care … What’s good for the community is good for AGN Media. To be able to be out there and support the people of Amarillo that are supporting us is an important part of who we are.”

Prior to joining the Globe-News, Wheeler-Mills spent just over two years based in El Centro, California, with offices across southern California and western Arizona. In El Centro, she was responsible for a daily newspaper, a weekly Spanish-language newspaper and a women’s magazine. The four other offices she supervised produced shopping publications. She has also worked in New Mexico, having served as a regional advertising director at the Las Cruces Sun-News.