Dr. Richard Lampe described sleep as a medicine that makes you healthier, makes you feel better, is entirely safe and doesn't cost anything.

Unfortunately not everyone is taking the recommended dosage.

Lampe, chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at the Texas Tech University Health Science Center's School of Medicine, said adequate sleep benefits attention, learning, behavior, memory, and mental and physical health. All aspects are important when it comes to day-to-day wellness and learning in school. With school beginning this week for many students around Lubbock and the South Plains, parents are encouraged to make sure their children regularly get enough sleep before the morning bell.

With screen times, after school activities, homework and parents' busy work schedules, it can sometimes be a difficult task.

"When we get into extracurricular activities, when we're allowing kids a lot of screen time, those kids are probably the ones not getting their recommended amount of sleep," said Dr. Lisa Pomeroy, pediatrician and assistant professor at TTUHSC's School of Medicine. "It can be a challenge."

The benefits of sleep shouldn't be taken lightly. Physically, Lampe said the recommended amount of sleep improves blood pressure, reduces obesity and tends to limit injuries. Mentally, it limits depression and improves overall mental health. The same goes for adults and children.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children ages 3 to 5 sleep 10 to 13 hours per day (including naps) on a regular basis, children 6 to 12 years of age sleep 9 to 12 hours, and teenagers 13 to 18 years of age sleep 8 to 10 hours. Over the course of the school year, when sometimes kids need to get up when it's still dark outside to make it to school by 7:30 a.m., that sometimes means going to bed when it's still light outside.

Overall, parents and children are not getting enough sleep, and some school districts around the country are addressing that by pushing back the early start times.

Seattle's school district, for example, moved the official start times for middle and high schools nearly an hour later, from 7:50 a.m. to 8:45 a.m, in the 2016-17 school year. More schools across the country have made similar adjustments. Studies have shown positive results. A study published in Science Advances tracked high school students in Seattle, and found students averaged 34 minutes more sleep per night than before the switch — students got better grades and were tardy or absent less.

"I think there's good evidence for adolescent age, for them to have a later start time,"said Pomeroy. "Their natural sleep rhythms, they shouldn't be having to sit in a class and paying attention at 7:30 in the morning. That' not the way their brains were made. There's good evidence for later start times."

Dr. David Trotter, associate professor at TTUHSC's Department of Family & Community Medicine, said a person's circadian rhythm changes when they hit puberty — it gets pushed back. When it happens, Trotter said that person generally wants to go to bed later. For this reason, Trotter said it's good to have middle schools and high schools respond by starting later.

"The American Academy of Pediatrics has for a long time recommended, and kind of lobbied states, to push middle school and high school start times to 8:30 (a.m.) or later," Trotter said. "The data really does support that that would be really healthy for children... And the children are quite literally at a point in life when their brains are doing massive amounts of development, so it's really critical during that development period they're getting the sleep they need."

Start times at the school districts in the City of Lubbock vary. Frenship ISD has the latest start times for its high school. Except on Mondays, Frenship High School begins at 9 a.m., with teachers available for tutoring at 8:15 a.m. Classes on Mondays begin at 9:20 a.m. The later start is for teacher development, according to the district. Elementary schools begin at 7:45 a.m. and Middle Schools at 8:15 a.m. in Frenship ISD.

Lubbock ISD has elementary schools beginning at 7:45 a.m., middle schools at 8:20 a.m. and high schools at 8:15 a.m.

Lubbock Cooper ISD has elementary schools beginning at 7:45 a.m., middle schools at 8:15 a.m. and high schools at 8:05 a.m.

Lampe said it's important to have a sleep schedule and to create pattern during the school year. Pomeroy, who has a 7-year-old daughter, said she began putting her daughter to bed earlier a few weeks ago in preparation for the school year.

A 7:45 a.m. school start time can take a while to adjust to, they said.

In discussing good sleeping habits, Lampe, Pomeroy and Trotter all said to put down the electronics. They advised against having televisions in children's rooms, and suggesting having a community charging station for phones outside of bedrooms, so nobody is tempted to look at phones or tablets before bed, which they said tricks your brain into thinking it's still daylight.

Dr. Christopher Rose, medical director of sleep labs at the Covenant Sleep Center in Lubbock, said it's the blue light produced by screens that makes sleep difficult, as it can prevent the body from producing melatonin, a natural hormone that regulates sleep.

Along with limiting screen time, lights should be dimmed in the house about an hour ahead of bedtime to help transition to sleep, Rose said.

Rose also recommended giving kids a warm bath or shower about an hour before bedtime.

"That warms the body up and then starts the cooling trend - that tells your body it's time to go to sleep," he said.

Lampe's suggested nighttime routine is the three b's: brush, book and bed. He said reading to a child for fifteen minutes before bed will help with language development, and also helps them get ready to sleep.

Other suggestions for good sleep are a comfortable bed, keeping the bedroom cool and dark, having a light snack before bed, and avoiding caffeine and spicy foods within four hours of bedtime.

Trotter said the majority of teenagers do not get the recommended amount of sleep per night, and the educational and health consequences of that are significant. Trotter challenged parents and students make better habits this school year.

He compared the importance of sleeping to eating, drinking and breathing.