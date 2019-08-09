Red Salmon Arts, the nonprofit behind Resistencia Bookstore, plans to reopen in its new Montopolis location in September. The nonprofit moved out of its former space on East Cesar Chavez Street at the end of July after it faced a significant rent increase.

“Finding a place that was both affordable and felt like a warm casita within a (people of color) working class neighborhood was important to us,” the nonprofit announced on its website. “A sterile office space just didn’t feel right and would stray us from our grassroots mission. Thanks to our board members and fellow community leaders, we found a place with immense potential.”

The house at 2000 Thrasher Lane in Southeast Austin features both a front and backyard, an important feature for the nonprofit’s outdoor community events and ceremonies. The new location may help expand the nonprofit’s reach in the Montopolis community, according to Gilbert Rivera, board president for Red Salmon Arts.

“We’re going to make a big effort to let people in the neighborhood know who Red Salmon Arts is,” he said. “We’re about the community and for the community.”

The neighborhood historically has not had much cultural arts programming recently, according to Lilia Rosas, executive director of Red Salmon Arts. "I'm excited to contribute to its social fabric." No opening date has been announced yet.

Last month, Red Salmon Arts launched a $30,000 online fundraising campaign after its $1,400 rent more than doubled. In a statement, property owner Rosa Santis cited property taxes “increasing at an unreasonable rate in East Austin” as the reason behind the rent spike. Santis added that in the past five years, the nonprofit was not obligated to pay extra costs such as insurance and maintenance fees and that her company can no longer absorb those expenses.

"For a small arts organization, this ongoing displacement is working to destroy the fabric of what makes Austin livable, weird and beautiful," Rosas said. "This isn’t just our story. Many different arts organizations have been in the same position."

Resistencia, founded by the late poet and activist raúlrsalinas, is one of the longest-running Chicano, Latino and American Indian bookstores in the Southwest. Over the years, it has overcome various challenges, including surviving changes to the independent bookstore industry, financial struggles, the death of its beloved founder and multiple waves of gentrification.

The online fundraising campaign will continue and donations will help fund expenses, including making the new location wheelchair accessible and fit for its reopening as well as creating a savings for the additional costs such as insurance that the organization will now have to pay.

During the transition, the nonprofit's programming will continue in offsite venues. Its Miradas Femeninas film series, which highlights female Latin-American filmmakers will now take place at the Austin School of Film.

As families and small arts organizations get displaced, Rosas said, community members should "consider what kind of Austin is being refashioned and for whom. Is there a space for us as Latinx, Native American, and Chicanx communities?" Rosas said it's an important question and discussion.

"It needs to move beyond a conversation and toward empowering solutions in the short and long term," she said. "This isn't just about us."