The back-to-school version of Black Friday kicks off across the state today as Tax Free Weekend is expected to lure shoppers out in droves in advance of the new school year that begins next week for many districts across West Texas.

According to the Texas comptroller’s office, the expected retail frenzy scheduled to end at midnight Sunday will allow shoppers to save more than $100 million in state and local sales taxes. The annual “holiday” means most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks that cost less than $100 will be exempt from sales tax.

“As Texas families begin the process of replacing their beach towels with lunch boxes, the sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save some money on supplies families need before the school bell rings,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a statement.

Our story Thursday included figures from the National Retail Federation’s back-to-school report that indicated families with children in elementary school through high school plan to spend an average of just less than $700 per household this year. The same organization reports back-to-college shoppers are expected to spend approximately $980 per household. Both numbers represent year-over-year increases. Nationally, back-to-school spending will exceed $80 billion.

“Consumers are in a strong position given the nation’s growing economy, and we see this reflected in what they say they will spend on back-to-class items this year,” National Retail Federation President and CEO Matthew Shay said the report. “We’re expecting record spending and retailers are ready to provide students with all the items they need for a successful year.”

The nation’s strong economy and appealing sales should combine to induce legions of shoppers to complete their back-to-school shopping, meaning local retailers should expect brisk business and parking will be at a premium. According to numbers from the retail organization, the group found in mid-July that 89 percent of K-12 and college shoppers still had at least half of their shopping to do with almost half of those saying they were waiting for deals on specific items.

The Tax Free Weekend has become an economic driver with many shoppers specifically waiting for the three-day stretch to take care of virtually everything on their list and save more than a few bucks along the way. Because it’s also a time when everyone has the same idea, battling crowds and lines can create stress, so the weekend is also one of the best of the year for people to practice patience – with each other and with harried, hard-working retail employees giving their best efforts and sometimes dealing with circumstances over which they have no control.

“When it comes to Tax Free Weekend, everyone has the same goal and the same time crunch,” Robert Paul Jones, an associate professor and chair of the Department of Hospitality & Retail Management at Texas Tech University, said in our story. “The staff in every retail store wants you to be successful over the weekend, but sometimes items run out or registers don’t work or there aren’t enough staff to handle the crowd.”

Toward that end, we encourage shoppers to consider so-called “off-peak hours” when stores open and close, to schedule breaks within store stops and look at ordering items online to pick up at the store. Saving a little time here and there can add quickly and make all the difference between drudgery and mission accomplished.