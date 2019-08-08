Free movies for teachers at Alamo

Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock is offering free movies every Wednesday to teachers this summer through the end of August.

Summer Teacher Appreciation is held every Wednesday for educators in the area. Educators will get free admission to any show before 5 p.m., except for special events.

A current employment ID is required, or documentation for homeschool educators. The offer may be used for one ticket per transaction per day and is only redeemable at the box office.

For more information, call (806) 368-8887.

Moonlight Musicals closes summer season with 'Mamma Mia!'

Moonlight Musicals closes its Summer 2019 season with the hit "Mamma Mia!" Friday and Saturday and Aug. 15-17 and 22-24, at the Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre, 413 E. Broadway.

Gates open at 7 p.m. and the show is set for 8 p.m. with the Aug. 16 performance set as an ASL interpreting showing.

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

Tickets are $19 for general admission and $29 for premium seating. Prices include Select-A-Seat fees.

Tickets may be purchased online in advance at selectaseatlubbock.com or at Select-A-Seat outlets in Lubbock.

For more information, call the Moonlight Musicals office at (806) 722-0556, or the civic center box office at (806) 770-2000.

Treviño brings Tex-Mex humor to Cactus

Steve Treviño is fast becoming one of the country’s hottest comics and the new voice for the 21st century Mexican-American.

Now, he is bringing his show to the Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Ave., on Friday. With the 7:30 show being sold out, the Cactus has added a second show at 9:45 p.m.

"Finding his way from a Hispanic upbringing in a small South Texas town to living his dream in Hollywood, has infused Treviño’s comedy with a 'Tex-Mex' sensibility, yet as a performer he has a uniquely American voice that transcends anything about ethnicity, making him universally relatable," according to information on the Cactus Theater website.

Floor tickets for this performance are $25, plus fees; general balcony seats are $20, plus fees; and balcony box seats are $50, plus fees, and include concessions.

Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com.

For more information, call the theater at 762-3233.

George Straight tribute band at The Garden

King George: A Tribute to George Strait will be performed at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at The Garden, 1801 Buddy Holly Ave.

George Strait, the "King of Country," is one of the most influential and popular recording artists of all time. He has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time.

King George brings the music of George Strait to you with the sights and sound that make you feel like you are at one of his shows.

There is a $10 cover at the door.

Llano Estacado hosting Salsa and Sangria Fest

Llano Estacado Winery, 3426 E. FM 1585, is hosting its fourth annual Salsa and Sangria Fest from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Enjoy a day of live music, salsa tasting, a variety of Llano house-made Sangrias and food trucks including Kurbside Sweets and Now We Taco'N.

El Molino Tortillas is sponsoring all of the tortilla chips and competitors will be giving out samples.

Tickets are $25 and include: All access pass to the Salsa competition; unlimited salsa sampling; voting for your favorites; and three glasses of Sangria.

Volunteers are also being sought to help with the event. Those interested are asked toemail events@llanowine.com.

Tickets may be purchased in advance online at shop.llanowine.com/

SPCA hosts Pours for Paws fundraiser

The South Plains Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is hosting its second annual Pours for Paws at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Overton Hotel and Conference Center, 2322 Mac Davis Lane.

Proceeds will benefit the South Plains SPCA and all the furry friends in the care of its fosters.

Overton Chef Douglas Noxon and his team specially designed the evening's four-course menu to complement select brews from Deep Ellum Brewery of Dallas. There will also be a silent auction.

Tickets are $75 for individual tickets or $550 for a table of eight.

Tickets can be ordered through the Overton Hotel at (806) 776-7123 and information can be found on their website at www.overtonhotel.com/events.

Daily & Vincent return to Cactus

Hailing from world famous stages such as Carnegie Hall and the Ryman Auditorium, Grand Ole Opry Stars and multi-award winners & Vincent return to the Cactus Theater stage at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The duo continues to ride a wave of critical acclaim for studio releases, live shows and nationally broadcasted TV series, "The Dailey & Vincent Show," airing weekly on RFD-TV.

The duo has earned three Grammy nominations, won four Dove Awards and has 35 IBMA honors including three as Entertainers of the Year and three for Vocal Group of the Year.

Ticket prices are: reserved floor seats, first 5 rows $42.50; remainder of floor $37.50; standard balcony $30; limited box seats $70 (includes concessions). Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com.

For more information, call the theater at 762-3233.

Silent Wings hosts gallery talk, reception

Silent Wings Museum, 6202 N. Interstate 27, will host a reception and gallery talk for the exhibit "Whisper Ships Roar!" from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday.

The exhibit features artwork illustrating the glider experience and was drawn by individuals associated with the World War II glider program.

Some of the artists went on to post-war careers in commercial art, film and advertising industries.

Some information artwork depicts the training experience, the work of loading gliders and preparing for combat missions as well as tense moments in the combat zones and moments of leisure.

Artwork is on plain paper, fabric from the gliders themselves, and a variety of other surfaces.

Works from this exhibit are hung throughout the museum and will be on display through January 2020.

For more information, visit www.silentwingsmuseum.com or call the museum at (908) 775-3049.

Cactus features Pink Floyd laser light show

The Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Ave., will host The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Paramount's Laser Spectacular is a multi-media laser and light show featuring original master recordings of the group.

The first half, viewed though 3-D glasses, features "Dark Side of the Moon." The second half, viewed though mind-blowing prism glasses, rocks to Pink Floyd's "The Wall."

The show is open to all ages.

Tickets are $30 (plus fees) for floor seating; $35 (plus fees) for floor seating, rows A-D; $25 (plus fees) for balcony seating; and $60 (plus fees) for balcony box seating.

Tickets are available for purchase online at eventbrite.com.

For more information, call the theater at 762-3233.

Blackwood Quartet pays tribute to Elvis

The Blackwood Quartet will present "The Gospel Side of Elvis" special anniversary show at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at the Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Ave.

The concert, being presented on the 42nd anniversary of Elvis’ death, features one of the most most beloved and respected gospel group of all time.

The Blackwood Quartet have received 9 Grammys, 27 Dove awards and sold more than 60 million albums while celebrating 85 years in gospel music.

Tickets for this night of gospel music are $25 (plus fees) for floor rows A-D; $20 (plus fees) for the remainder of the floor seats and balcony; and $50 (plus fees) for balcony box seats, which includes concessions.

Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com.

For more information, call the theater at 762-3233.

Rivers of Nihil to rock Jake's

Rivers of Nihil with Lorna Shore, Brand of Sacrifice and Crafting The Conspiracy will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Jake's Sports Cafe and Backroom, 5025 50th St.

Opening will be local bands Astringency, and The Worst Case Scenario.

The show is open to all ages.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 at the door. They can be purchased online at http://jandbproductions.net

Taste of the Field to raise funds for park

West Texas Taste of the Field, a fundraiser for the Milestones Development and Play Park, is scheduled for 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Art Canyon, 3308 20th St.

The first of its kind in the state, Milestones Development & Play Park is a place where every child is special, regardless of their ability level.

Lubbock's own local chefs will wow guests with their culinary creativity, featuring all locally sourced ingredients. Guests will enjoy a five-course meal with wine pairing. Some of the chefs we will be featuring are: Tony Pina, Hilton Garden Inn; Matt Lopez, Stella's; Carlos Rangel, Platform; Jessica Fultz, La Serina; and Sara North, Kingstreet Pub.

Individual tickets are $200 and couple's tickets are $350 and include the Wine 101 Reception and the dinner and wine pairing.

Presenting sponsor, private table and group VIP tables are also available for purchase at $10,000, $5,000 and $2,500, respectively.

For information about the West Texas Taste of the Field dinner, call (806) 701-5290 or email Jennifer Burke at jennifer@alstromangels.org.

Alamo hosts 'Goonies' movie party

Heeeyyyyy yoooouuu guuuyyysss! It's time for a "Goonies" movie party at Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock.

With its endearing cast of quirky kids and a plot filled with swashbuckling adventure, "The Goonies" serves as the ultimate fantasy for anyone who feels stuck in the mundane humdrum of everyday life.

Directed by Richard Donner, the film stars Jeff Cohen, Josh Brolin and Sean Astin in "one of the greatest pieces of ‘80s entertainment ever made."

The party will feature fun props, including flashlights (for bully blinding), a pirate's eye patch, and even a Smell-Along card, featuring Goonies-themed scents like bubble gum and inhalers.

The movie party is set for 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. Tickets are $14.07 and may be purchased in advance online at drafthouse.com/lubbock/tickets/.

Cactus hosts free West Texas music event

A one-night-only musical event "Prairie Nights to Neon Lights: A Celebration of West Texas Country Music," is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Ave.

This concert is named to honor Joe Carr and Alan Munde and their book with the same title, which is available through Texas Tech University Press. The book was the first and only definitive history of country music in West Texas. Loosely following the book, the concert will begin with early fiddle and cowboy music and work through the decades to modern contemporary country music.

The house band for the night includes Cary Banks, Leah Bynum, Joy Harris, Wally Moyers, JT Paz, and Steve Williams.

Many special guest artists will also perform, including Danny Cadra, Levi Fowler, Jordan Robert Kirk, Bob Livingston, Jennie Dale Lord, Kenny Maines, Tim McKenzie, Lesley Sawyer and Jerry Slater.

Tickets to this performance are free, with a four-ticket limit.

Reserve seat tickets are available online at eventbrite.com

For more information, call the theater at 762-3233.

Crowell touring for new album

One of history’s great singer-songwriters - The Houston Kid himself - Rodney Crowell is coming to Lubbock’s historic Cactus Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23.

Crowell is touring in support of his latest album titled "TEXAS," which will be released on Aug. 15. The album is dubbed a "Lone Star-centric album of collaborations."

The album features collaborations with Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Ronnie Dunn, Billy F Gibbons, Randy Rogers, Vince Gill, Lee Ann Womack, Earle, Ringo Starr and more.

Lubbock's own Kimmie Rhodes - a longtime friend and cohort of Crowell - will open the show.

Tickets are $35 (plus fees) for floor seats; $30 (plus fees) for balcony seats; and $70 (plus fees) for balcony box seats, which include concessions.

Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com.

For more information, visit cactustheater.com or call the theater at 762-3233.

Patricia Vonne to play house concert

Patricia Vonne will play a Rockin' Box 33 house concert at 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the home of Melissa Grimes.

Three time Austin Music Award winner Vonne is back with her seventh album “Top of the Mountain,” on her own Bandolera Records. The album celebrates the human spirit in the midst of adversity and the Higher Power that lights our path.

"The defiant stand-your-ground title track sets a declamatory tone as the rest of the album winds a sinuous path through the border radio groove of 'Lil’ Lobo,' the careening rocker 'Graceland Trip,' 'Madre de Perla,' (a flamenco-flavored tribute to Vonne’s mother), the spaghetti western soundtrack that is 'Western Blood,' and much more," according to information on the Rockin' Box 33 website.

For more information and to purchase tickets, email info@rockinbox33.com or call Grimes at (806) 441-9128.

Hub City Comic Con set for Aug. 23-25

The fourth annual Hub City Comic Con is scheduled for Aug. 23-25 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane.

This year's event will feature the most popular gaming tournaments, hard-to-find comics books, and more.

Friday's event starts at 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday it will open at 10 a.m.

This year's scheduled celebrity guests are WWE hall of famer Lita; Lori Petty from "A League of Their Own," and "Orange is the New Black," among others; and Kristen McGuire, Tiffany Vollmer and Elise Baughman, voice actors.

Scheduled cosplayers are Candyskull, Nemesis and Venomous FX.

Scheduled authors are AG Howard, Libbi Duncan, Andrew Brandt, and Rick Treon.

Guests, cosplayers and authors are subject to change or cancellation.

Tickets are $100 (plus tax) for a three-day VIP pass; $35 (plus tax) for a two-day pass on Saturday and Sunday; $20 (plus tax) for individual Saturday passes and Sunday passes; and $10 (plus tax) for a kids' three-day pass.

Tickets are available to purchase in advance online at hubcitycomiccon.com.

Photo exhibit features work by Tech faculty, staff

"Our TTU Family Abroad," a photography exhibit, will be on display at the International Cultural Center, 601 Indiana Ave., through Aug. 23.

"Our TTU Family Abroad" showcases 66 inspiring photographers from 40 different countries.

The images were taken by Texas Tech faculty and staff traveling the world for business and pleasure.

For more information, call (806) 742-3667.

Alamo hosting 'Rocky Horror' movie party

Alamo Drafthouse is hosting a "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" movie party at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the theater, 120 W. Loop 289.

Produced for the London stage in 1973, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" was Richard O'Brien's musical tribute to B-movies, sci-fi, '50s rock, and Hammer Horror, as filtered through the transgressive and camp attitudes rock-opera and punk.

A huge success, the play caught the attention of 20th Century Fox, who fast-tracked a low-budget theatrical adaptation. Featuring most of the creative team and cast of the original production – including Tim Curry reviving his much-acclaimed performance – "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" was a flop when originally released in September 1975.

But the film gained a second life after premiering in the midnight movies program at New York City's Waverly Theater on April Fool's Day 1976. A core audience of rabid fanatics found themselves drawn back to the cinema again and again, and they began singing along, booing at the bad guys, talking back to the screen and even dressing like the characters.

Tickets for this movie party are $14.07 (including fees) and are available in advance online at drafthouse.com/lubbock/tickets/

Lubbock Pride 2019 set for Aug. 24

Lubbock Pride 2019 is scheduled for noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Maxey Park, 4020 30th St.

This annual event features entertainment, contests, lectures and more.

There will be food trucks as well as other vendors and organizations on hand providing information and resources to attendees.

The event is free and open to the public.

Municipal coliseum photo exhibit featured

"Years of Dreaming," a retrospect of the Lubbock Municipal Auditorium and Coliseum (1956-2019), will be available for the public to view Aug. 1-24 at the S&J Gallery on the Charles Adams Studio Project campus, Fifth Street and Avenue J.

The photography exhibit is based on images by Melinda Green Harvey.

Green is a Lubbock-based photographer and in addition to this exhibit, has a photo series "Where the Wind Gallops," on permanent display with the Texas Tech University Library's Southwest Collection.

An opening reception is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, during the monthly First Friday Art Trail.

For more information, contact CASP at (806) 788-1008.