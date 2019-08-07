Happy 100th birthday to Ramon Escamilla! Escamilla was born Aug. 9, 1919. He has been a resident at Glen Rose Nursing and Rehab since 2017 and has eight children, 30 grandchildren and even more great-grandchildren.
