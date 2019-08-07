Lucky Vines Vineyard & Winery is hosting a Cheers to Charity event from 1-8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, with a portion of sales benefiting Meals on Wheels of Erath County.

The event will include live music, food, clothing and jewelry vendors.

Twilight Tasting will start at 8 p.m. with a walk through the vineyard. Customers can enjoy cheese and crackers while tasting nine different wines including a new 2018.

Tickets for the Twilight Tasting are $35 and can be purchased online at luckyvines.com.

Twilight Tasting ticket buyers will also receive a commemorative wine glass with one side of the glass depicting the Lucky Vines' logo and the other side showcasing the Meals on Wheels of Erath County logo.

Owner of Lucky Vines Kimberly Hutchins hopes to continue the Cheers to Charity event each year.

“I would love to pair it with another charity next year," she said. “It should be a really nice event that you could take your date to. I'm excited about this. I hope that we’re able to raise a lot of money for Meals on Wheels of Erath County."