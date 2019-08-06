SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Vaquero Band has been hitting the practice field every morning for approximately two weeks now to prepare for their upcoming season.

On Tuesday morning, band members were implementing and synchronizing their marching skills. They have been study and memorizing their music for their show untitled Native Rituals.

Drum majors for 2019-2020 school year are Miguel Salaiz, junior, Angela Vela, senior, and Syda Ochoa, senior.

The will showcase their talents at the Vaquero football games starting at Ingleside on August 30.