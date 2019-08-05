United States Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class David Cadena graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Cadena is the son of Olga and Rupert Cadena of San Diego and is a 2015 graduate of San Diego High School.

Airman David Cadena completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.