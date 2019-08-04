In his 30-year career, Clint Black transcended genres to become one of the country music’s most influential artists. Black is bringing his “Still… Killin’ Time 30th Anniversary Tour” to Amarillo Saturday evening at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Buchanan St.

“Killin’ Time,” Black’s debut album, was released in 1989 to universal acclaim from fans and critics alike and went triple platinum. Throughout his career, 20 million of Black’s albums have been sold worldwide.

AGN Media spoke with Black briefly before his Amarillo show about the album’s influence as well as what fans should expect from this tour date.

AGN Media: Why is it important to highlight the 30th anniversary of your "Killin' Time" album?

Clint Black: That was a pivotal moment in my life. At the time I told my band, ‘I want to look around on stage 30 years from now and see the same faces up here with me.’ Three of the five guys playing with me now were there and played on that first album. “Killin’ Time” paved the way for so many great things to happen for us.

AGN: How have you developed as an artist since this album came out?

CB: Only the approximately 150 songs I’ve written and released can speak to that. I can say I have worked very hard to grow as a musician, producer, engineer and songwriter. Today, I’m making the best sounding records of my career.

AGN: Have you changed your approach in playing any of the songs from the album?

CB: Little things creep in and change things subtly, but for the most part, we still approach the songs the same way we did 30 years ago.

AGN: Why was it important for Amarillo to be a stop on this tour?

CB: Amarillo asked, so we’re coming! We’ll play about 80 cities this year and Amarillo fit into the schedule perfectly. As a Texan, I want to play as many shows in Texas as possible. I’m guessing we’ll play about 10 cities in Texas this year.

AGN: What should fans expect from your show at the Globe-News Center for Performing Arts on Aug. 10?

CB: It’s a very different show this year. We’re bringing a big wall of video screens and I produced the content myself. I worked on it for months. I wanted it to work hand in hand with the style and lyrics of the songs we're playing. The response has been fantastic.

AGN: What do you have planned next?

CB: On Friday, (I released my) first single release in years as a part of a live album “Still Killin’ Time” coming out next month. The single, “This Old House” is one of two songs that aren’t live but were written back when we were preparing for “Killin’ Time.” They didn’t make it on that first album and kept getting pushed aside. I decided this was the perfect time to record them. I’m joined on the single by a group of some of my favorite artists; old friends and new. A music video I’m directing as an homage to The Grand Ole’ Opry will be released soon after.

AGN: Is there anything else you would like for me to add or anything you think I missed?

CB: Yes, thanks! This album release is just the beginning of new music from me. In the fall, I’ll be releasing a complete new studio album! Stay tuned!

