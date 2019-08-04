EAST AUSTIN

City manager to deliver

proposed budget Monday

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk will present the fiscal year 2019-20 proposed budget to the Austin City Council at 2 p.m. Monday in the multipurpose room at LifeWorks' Sooch Foundation Youth and Family Resource Center, 835 N. Pleasant Valley Road.

The event is a culmination of several months of stakeholder engagement. Parking will be limited. The City Council has budget work sessions scheduled Aug. 20, Aug. 29 and Sept. 4. Final budget adoption is scheduled for Sept. 10.

The event will be broadcast live online at austintexas.gov/atxn.

For more information: austintexas.gov/budget.

NORTHEAST AUSTIN

Asian American center

to close for maintenance

The Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron Road, will close for scheduled annual maintenance period Aug. 12-16.

The center will resume regular business hours at 9 a.m. Aug. 17.

For more information: austintexas.gov/aarc; 512-974-1700.

NORTHEAST AUSTIN

Pride Foundation hosts

hiring event, career fair

The Austin Gay and Lesbian Pride Foundation will host a hiring event and career fair WerQ it Out from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

The free event will be at Workforce Solutions Capital Area Northview Business Center, 9001 N. Interstate 35, Suite 110. The hiring event and career fair will host numerous LGBTQIA plus inclusive employers and agencies from a variety of fields to promote jobs, internships, career opportunities and educational programs.

GEORGETOWN

Talk with a Nurse or Doc

at the Caring Place

The Williamson County and Cities Health District will host Talk with a Nurse and Talk with a Doc events at the Caring Place, 2000 Railroad Ave., to teach community members healthy habits.

The Talk with a Nurse event will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday. Attendees can ask questions about health issues, nutrition and cooking healthy. The event runs at the same time as the Caring Place’s Fresh Food for Families event beginning at 9 a.m. in the drive-thru.

The Talk with a Doc event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 13. The Caring Place’s healthy options program for elderly people meets at this time, but all are welcome to ask Lori Palazzo, the district's medical director, general health questions.

For more information: www.wcchd.org.

SMITHVILLE

Health and Job Fair

scheduled for Aug. 10

A Smithville Health and Job Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Smithville Recreation and Event Center, 106 Gazley St.

The Smithville Community Clinic will have a room of medical providers on hand, and immunizations and sports physicals will be available. Tables will be set up with information on various medical careers and jobs. Admission is free.

Vendor tables are $20; registration is required at smithvilletx.org.

TAYLOR

Police Department to host

Back to School Bash on Friday

The city of Taylor Police Department will host a Back to School Bash, prior to the Movies in the Park, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Heritage Square Amphitheater, 400 Porter St.

Taylor police officers will pass out free ice cream, visit with residents and have patrol vehicles for kids to explore. The H-E-Buddy mascot will pose for photographs. The featured movie after the bash will be “How to Train Your Dragon,” rated PG.

GEORGETOWN

School district seeking

members for council

The Georgetown school district is accepting nominations from the community through Aug. 16 for its district performance council.

The committee works with the district to provide guidance on the district improvement plan and have input on the district calendar prior to submission to the Board of Trustees. Once members are identified, they will receive an email confirming placement on the committee.

The first meeting is scheduled for Aug. 26.

For more information or nominations: bit.ly/318zDMn.

VETERANS' BIRTHDAYS

World War II veteran Robert S. Wright of Austin turned 96 on Wednesday.

World War II veteran James Monty Monaghan turned 98 on Saturday.

We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays as space allows. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

