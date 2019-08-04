The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/food-inspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Advantage Sales & Marketing, 3700 E. I-40.

Ate-0-6 Food Truck, 4225 Danbury Drive.

Honeycrust Hams, 3701 Olsen Blvd.

Le’s Oriental Express, 2420 E. Amarillo Blvd, #200.

Weight Watchers North America, 3150 S. Soncy Road.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/96) Aye San Bu Market 2, 3401 Plains Blvd. Moldy jalapenos. Correct by 07/26. Pest control required. Correct by 10/21.

(F/54) Braceros Bar & Grill, 2822 S.W. Sixth Ave. Fly found in one of the spices; eggs stored above ready-to-eat food. COS. Items at room temperature and tightly sealed; tomatoes and shrimp in cold holding at improper temperatures; eggs in shells at improper temperatures; several different meat products in hot holding at improper temperatures; all food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch; hands not washed between changing gloves; sanitizer not labeled. Correct by 07/26. Due to numerous demerits, knowledge for food safety is a concern; food allergen warning is needed in the facility; food items must be date marked and used within seven days; hand sink blocked; several damaged gaskets in reach-in and walk-in coolers; tea nozzle and several cutting machines were dirty. Correct by 08/02. Back door screen torn; several drinks in kitchen food prep area without lid and straw; wet wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses; food items stored near hand sink; equipment must be reassembled so that food-contact surfaces are not contaminated; food must be stored in a clean dry location to avoid contamination; food items must be stored at least six inches off floor; food thawing improperly; single-service and single-use articles must be kept in original protective package or stored using other means to avoid contamination; all walls, floors and ceilings must remain clean; all HVAC vents must have covers; intake and exhaust air ducts must be clean and filers changed; light bulbs must be shielded, coated or shatter-resistant in areas where food is exposed; need to clean equipment, utensils, linens or unwrapped single-service and single-use articles; repair all peeling paint and holes in walls; utility sink not accessible; a covered receptacle needed in women’s restroom. Correct by 10/21. This is a failed inspection.

(A/92) Burrito Stop, 114 S.E. Ninth Ave. Food contact surfaces not clean to sight and touch; unclean dishes stored on clean dish rack. COS. No certified food manager; no food handler cards. Correct by 08/03. Need to clean floors, walls, shelves and behind equipment. Correct by 10/22.

(C/76) El Tule #2, 7200 McCormick Road. Food made previous day found in reach-in cooler at improper temperature; several prep/cooked food items out of date; several food containers and containers used to hold clean dishes covered in food debris; employee did not wash hands before putting on gloves or cooking food; chemicals stored with clean dishes. Correct by 07/19. Food handler cards needed; food cooked previous day in reach-in at improper temperature; cooking equipment in hand sink; no towels at hand sink; cutting board needs to be refinished or replaced; several surfaces in kitchen need to be cleaned and sanitized. Correct by 07/26. Frozen food thawing improperly. Correct by 10/14.

(A/95) Embassy Suites, 550 S. Buchanan St. All employee items must be stored in a designated area; food debris accumulated on pizza peel. COS. Individual responsible for reduced oxygen packaging (ROP) operation not knowledgeable of concepts required for a safe operation; establishment packages TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety ) food using ROP method and must implement a HACCP plan which contains information identifying the food to be packaged. Correct by 07/28. Interior of pizza oven and other baking equipment must be routinely cleaned; floors, walls and ceiling surfaces must be smooth, durable and easily cleanable; vent hood above fryers missing piece of stainless steel. Correct by 10/16.

(A/96) Fast Stop #25, 890 S. FM 1912.Stand-up household freezer does not meet NSF standards and must be removed; Correct by 07/28. Area below fryer must remain free of grease accumulation; food debris on floors of closet used for soda storage and closet for hot water heater; grease accumulation on intake screens for vent hood; dust build-up on vent screen for ice machine. Correct by 10/16.

(B/83) Gloria’s Restaurant-Mobile Unit, 1300 S. Grand St. Air gap needed on three-compartment sink. Correct by 07/19. Food manager must register certificate with city of Amarillo annually; all employees who prepare food or wash dishes must have food handler certification within 60 days of employment; thermometers needed; permit number, menu and names must be visible on both sides of mobile unit; cutting board must be resurfaced or replaced; all openings must be sealed, closed, tight-fitting and self-closing to prevent entrance of pests; screens on ceiling must be cleaned or replaced; all non-food contact surfaces of equipment must be kept free of accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris; food truck must be registered and permit numbers must be posted in three-inch letters. Correct by 10/14. Due to closure of establishment, $81 re-inspection fee is charged and must be paid prior to re-inspection.

(A/93) Greyhound Line Food Service, 2702 S. Tyler St. Thermometer needed in make table up front; torn gaskets on multiple cold hold units. Correct by 08/01. Cutting boards need to be resurfaced or discarded; ventilation hood in front area not operational; ceilings throughout food areas and mop room need to be smooth, durable, non-absorbent and easily cleanable; maintenance equipment must be stored separately from kitchen area. Correct by 10/20.

(B/87) Guitars And Cadillacs, 3601 Olsen Blvd. Chemical bottles must be labeled with common name; chemicals must not be stored above or directly adjacent to products or single service items; animals other than service animals are not allowed on the premises. COS. Mop sink in utility room not draining properly; adjacent areas to mop sink must be cleaned and sanitized and protected from contamination and waste water must be dumped in a sanitary clean out while repairs are being made. Correct by 07/26. Half and Half and whip cream are TCS foods and must be date marked when opened; hand sink must be stocked at all times. Correct by 07/29. Need to clean refrigerator, less well-traveled areas, under three-compartment sink, and cobwebs from ceiling in bar area; repair hole behind reach-in cooler; replace ceiling tiles that have fallen or are missing; seal any wood or finishing behind bar that is absorbent. Correct by 10/17.

(A/94) Holiday Inn Express, 6701 W. Hollywood Road. Hand sink blocked. COS. Food manager must register with city of Amarillo. Correct by 07/27. Exterior door must be tight fitting and weather seal must be replaced to prevent entrance of pests; food thawing improperly. Correct by 10/15.

(B/87) La Fiesta Grande, 2200 Ross St. Make table not holding food at proper temperature and must be repaired or replaced; tortilla shells on plate with food debris; dirty dishes on clean dish rack. Correct by 07/26. Food debris in hand sink; no soap at hand sink. Correct by 08/02. Rust build-up inside ice machine; ice maker not operational and needs to be repaired. Correct by 10/21.

(B/84) Leal’s, 169 S. Kentucky St., Space 318. Employees must wash hands between changing tasks, before putting on or changing gloves or any other time hands have been contaminated; employees not using proper hand washing procedures; employees must wash hands and wear disposable gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods; food manager must ensure that kitchen staff who cook food can demonstrate knowledge of cooking and holding temperatures; ensure all TCS food items held more than 24 hours are date marked; hand sink must not be used for other purposes and must be cleaned on daily basis; build-up in ice machine and on soda gun nozzle; handle of utensils stored in non-TCS foods must not touch food product; items without handles must not be used as scoops; bulk food must be labeled with common name of product when removed from original container. COS. Need to clean mop room, ceilings near ice machines, bar reach-in cooler and racks in walk-in cooler; repair flooring pitted due to moisture; any areas where water is pooling must be filled and sealed; repair broken light fixtures. Correct 10/01.

(B/81) Lin’s Grand Buffet, 8440 W. I-40. Bananas and peaches in cold holding at improper temperatures; Sushi PH not low enough to protect from bacterial contamination; all wares must be clean before storing. Correct by 07/19. Hot water on hand sink not working; PH logs not current and PH for Sushi rice not correct; sanitizer in dish machine not at proper strength (test daily). Correct by 07/26. Insects in back of facility (proper pest control must be used); evidence of smoking in kitchen; all drinks in prep area must have a lid and straw; frozen fish sitting out at room temperature; several soup bowls at buffet line still wet; basin where bowls are stored needs to be cleaned. Correct by 10/14.

(A/90) Mimi’s Snack Bar, 3520 S.E. 27th Ave. Sanitizer dispenser not operational; wares must be properly washed, rinsed and sanitized; test strips must be used to test strength of sanitizer. Correct by 07/20. No certified food manager; certified food manager registration must be renewed annually; all food employees, except food manager, must have food handler cards within 60 days of employment; refrigeration, cooking and hot holding equipment must be commercial grade. Correct by 07/27. Ceiling tiles below soda fountains damaged and must be repaired to be smooth and easily cleanable. Correct by 10/15.

(A/98) P S Snowcone, 1508 S. Grand St. Food manager not registered. Correct by 07/27.

(B/84) Rancho Viejo, 1915 E. I-40. Raw eggs stored above tomatoes in cooler; dirty dishes on clean dish rack; unapproved personnel (a child) refilling chip baskets; no hot water at hand sink; wet wiping cloths not stored in chemical sanitizer solution at proper concentration; wiping rags must be stored in sanitizer solution or kept dry and free of debris; meat not thawed properly; handles of utensils down in food. COS. Inside microwaves dirty. Correct by 10/13. Gaskets on coolers need to be replaced. Correct by 01/15/2020.

(A/90) Rise n Shine Donuts, 5901 S. Coulter St. Kolaches in hot holding at improper temperature; products must be date marked. Correct by 07/20. Baby may not be in food prep or serving areas (baby must be monitored in customer seating area only. Repeat violation.); all TCS foods must be date marked and labeled. Correct by 07/27.

(B/85) Sinaloa Hot Dogs & Mexican Food, 2618 E. Amarillo Blvd. TCS food in hot holding at improper temperature; food employees must wash hands before food prep, working with exposed food, clean equipment and utensils and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles or any other activities that contaminate hands; person in charge must demonstrate knowledge of food borne disease prevention and application of HACCP principles; styrofoam cups must not be used for rice steamer; all boxes and discarded food must be disposed of properly. COS. Food manager certification must be renewed annually; all food employees, except certified food manager, must have food handler cards within 60 days of employment; employees using prep sink to wash hands; Correct by 08/03. Screen door at rear of establishment must be repaired; wet wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution; need to clean floor and door at rear of establishment and storage area where mop sink is located. Correct by 10/22.

(B/87) Taqueria El Tapatio, 3410 S. Coulter St. Food in walk-in cooler at improper temperature; cook vegetables in hot holding at improper temperature; employee handling cooked food with bare hands; employee handled ready-to-eat food with bare hands. Correct by 07/26. Food cooling stored under power tool and under clean wet dishes. Correct by 10/21.

(B/86) Toot ‘n Totum #14, 1735 S. Nelson St. Items on hot dog warmer holding at improper temperature. COS. Clean out line in storage room must be tightly sealed with a cap and area around clean out line must be cleaned and sanitized. Correct by 07/27. Person in charge must demonstrate knowledge of food borne disease prevention and application of HACCP principles; rust and build-up on soda fountain drain; walk-in cooler not maintaining adequate temperature. Correct by 08/03. Front doors need new sweep; doors are not tight fitting to prevent pests; multiple rags throughout establishment not in sanitizing solution when not in use; floor of storage room and walk-in cooler must remain free of accumulation of dirt and other debris; both restroom doors must be completely self-closing. Correct by 10/22.

(A/95) Whataburger #902, 3620 E. I-40. Torn gaskets on multiple coolers. Correct by 08/01. Tortillas must not be stored on oil containers; equipment and utensils not air dried completely before re-use; all gaskets need to be cleaned. Correct by 10/20.