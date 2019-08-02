Lubbock Moonlight Musicals will wrap up its summer 2019 season with the production of "Mamma Mia!" sponsored by Lubbock National Bank.

"Mamma Mia!" is the humorous story of a young woman’s search for her birth father, set to the hits of the 1970s Swedish pop group ABBA.

Produced by Justin Duncan, performances will be held in the Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater, 413 E. Broadway, Thursdays through Saturdays, Aug. 8-10, 15-17, and 22-24. Performances start at 8 p.m. and gates will open at 7 p.m. The Thursday evening performances will be sing-along shows.

On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the Greek island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show.

The cast of "Mamma Mia!" is all local and full of talented performers.

Madeleine Hale takes on the role of the adventurous Sophie Sheridan, and her fiancé Sky will be played by Keegan Peck.

Sophie's mother, the dynamic Donna Sheridan, will be played by Deanna Hurt. Sophie’s possible fathers Sam Carmichael, Bill Austin, and Harry Bright will be played by Jeremy Barbee, Colin Hale, and Mike Meister, respectively.

“We have a very talented cast and rehearsals have been a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to bringing our dance party to the Moonlight Amphitheater in August," said Barbee who plays potential father Sam Carmichael.

Also playing key roles in the story are Donna's two long-time best friends from her days of performing in the trio Donna and the Dynamos, Tanya, portrayed by Theresa Moore, and Rosie, portrayed by Briana Moody.

Among the classic 70s songs that help tell this story of love, loss and laughter include “Dancing Queen,” "The Winner Takes It All," "Money Money Money," "Super Trouper," “Mamma Mia,” and “Waterloo."

“ABBA’s music is infectious and the cast is fantastic — it’s going to be a ton of fun for us AND the audience," said Meister, who plays prospective father Harry Bright.

Based on the 1999 musical of the same name, the production was released as a full-length feature film in 2009, starring Meryl Streep as Donna, Amanda Seyfried as Sophie, Christina Baranski as Tanya, Julie Walters as Rosie and Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgard as the three prospective fathers.

In addition to Duncan, the Lubbock production is under the direction of: Frank Rendon, stage director; Chris Jorns, music director; Amy Cox, choreographer; Dimitri Pappas, stage manager; Corey Dolter, technical director; Hannah Morgan and Jill Johnstone, costumes; and Mimi Pappas, orchestra manager.

General admission tickets are $19 and premium seating tickets are $29, with fees included in the price. For the Thursday, Aug. 8 opening night performance, general admission tickets will be $4 off.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://moonlightmusicals.com/show/mamma-mia/, as well as selectaseatlubbock.com, Select-A-Seat outlets around the city or at the Lubbock Civic Center box office.