The Erath County Humane Society has named a new executive director following the retirement of Diane McCoy.

Serena Wright assumed the management of the facility on Thursday.

“I am so excited,” Wright said of her new position. “I have so many ideas. We have a great board and we are going to do some fantastic things.”

Wright, 49, grew up in Erath County and graduated from Lingleville High School.

“I love animals,” she said. “I grew up on a farm and I have been around animals all of my life. I also take care of rescue dogs.”

ECHS board president Drake Warren said Wright has served on the board for the past two years and has been a volunteer for four.

“She has hands-on experience in working at the facility and administrative experience,” Warren said.

Warren said the board is partnering with the Erath County Sheriff’s Office to begin a trustee work program.

“This would put trustees in the shelter to help clean and work with the animals,” Warren said. “We hope these kinds of programs will allow us to expand our hours of operation to better serve the community.”

McCoy said she retired to spend more time with family, but still plans to volunteer at the shelter.