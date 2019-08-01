The Bastrop City Council is considering prohibiting tall pole or pylon signs across the city as part of its rewrite of the city's sign code, which regulates commercial signs and marquees.

Last week, the council deliberated changes to the existing ordinance and discussed a possible ban on tall signs, though it did not identify a specific height restriction.

As per the city’s current code, pylon signs up to 35 feet are only allowed for businesses along Texas 71 that are larger than 12,000 square-feet, though there are a few exceptions, such as the Buc-ee’s sign that towers over 35 feet at the Texas 71 and Texas 95 intersection.

If the council updates its sign ordinance, the new rules would only apply to newly built signs, and any existing sign not conforming to the new ordinance would be allowed to remain. However, if existing signs sustain damage for which cost of repairs exceed 60 percent of the cost of installing a new sign, the city would require that business to install a new sign conforming to the new city ordinance.

Bastrop City Manager Lynda Humble said she could predict the kind of backlash the city would face if an ordinance prohibiting tall commercial signs were passed. People would walk up and down Texas 71 drawing up a list of all the other businesses with non-conforming signs, claiming that the new city regulations are hurting their business, she said.

“Signs are very personal; it’s a way people make a living. That sign is how they get people off the street,” Humble said. “They’re passionate about it, and they’re not just going to say, ‘Oh well,’ if you tell them no.”

If the council decides to prohibit tall signs, Humble asked that they stick to their guns.

“Whatever you do, I just ask you be willing to do it until the very end, until they’re standing here at a public meeting pounding on the podium telling you that they voted for you. … Be willing to stand up to that, because if not, let’s just not go there.”

The proposal was a recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission, and it encountered resistance from some council members.

Council Member Drusilla Rogers, who owns the Sugar Shack on Loop 150 across the street from a Department of Public Safety building, expressed hesitancy at adopting austere sign rules. She said countless people come into her business asking where the DPS building is, which is without a visible sign.

“You’re allowing commercial (development), and if you’re not allowing some type of pole sign it’s not going to be fair, because there are already some pole signs,” Rogers said.

Council member Dock Jackson also questioned the business sense of enacting such a wide-ranging ordinance.

“There are just certain areas where we just have to have (pole signs) because of visibility, and it does make a difference with business revenue,” Jackson said.

Recognizing the potential issues of the regulation, council members discussed the possibility of creating a “sign corridor” along Texas 71 that would clearly specify height limitations. The council also weighed the possibility of creating a similar corridor for the portion of Texas 95 that runs through the city.

Bastrop has spent nearly three years trying to rewrite its complicated sign ordinance, which is 63 pages of criteria, restrictions and definitions for 76 different types of signs. San Marcos’ sign ordinance is seven-pages long, Round Rock’s is 15 pages, and Austin’s is 33.

The ordinance is now being rewritten as part of the comprehensive overhauls of the city’s land-use code.

The council said it plans on revisiting the sign rules one more time before final adoption this fall.