7:30 a.m. update: Southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Georgetown have been reopened after a crash, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

Georgetown police shut down the highway around 3:30 a.m. after a crash involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries, police said.

Earlier: All southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Georgetown near Lakeway Drive were shut down early Wednesday after a crash, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

Drivers are being diverted to the frontage road, officials said.

TxDOT officials confirmed the collision around 4:20 a.m.

— TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin)July 31, 2019