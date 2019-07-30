A man was robbed and shot in March after meeting two men at his home while trying to sell a designer backpack, police said this week.

The victim told police he first planned to meet with Aaron Moss, a local rapper whose real name is Lorenzo Samaripa, to sell him a tri-tone MCM backpack, which can cost up to nearly $1,000. But the meetup ended without a sale, the victim shot in the leg and the backpack missing, according to an arrest affidavit filed Monday.

Police said Samaripa, 22, arrived at the victim’s apartment in the 2500 block of Longview Street in the West Campus area on March 16 with another man he did not know. The victim let the pair in to complete the sale, but he was hit in the back of the head by one of the men and stumbled into the kitchen, the affidavit said.

The victim then tried to fight Samaripa, police said, while the other man stayed near the door. The victim then moved toward the other man but was shot, the document said.

It said the other man then grabbed the designer backpack and ran out of the apartment with Samaripa.

Police charged Samaripa with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. His bail is set at $50,000. He was not in Travis County Jail as of Tuesday morning, according to online jail records.