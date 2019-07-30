Tuesday forecast for Austin: Folks, you may want to grab some water before reading this forecast, because temperatures are expected to hit a high of 101 degrees for the the third day in a row.

Yep, the National Weather Service recorded a high of 101 degrees at Camp Mabry on Sunday and Monday, and temperatures will climb back up again on Tuesday. Mostly cloudy skies will gradually become sunny and hot throughout the day and the heat index could be as high as 106, forecasters said.

A heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot outside will feel to your body. If you plan to spend time outside, make sure to take breaks in the shade, drink lots of water and wear loose-fitting clothing to keep cool.

Skies will become partly cloudy at night and temperatures will stay above a low of 76 degrees, forecasters said.

Temperatures will be even higher on Wednesday, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 102 and a heat index as high as 106. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 99. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 99. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 99. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 76.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 98. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 76.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot with a 20% chance of rain with a high near 99.