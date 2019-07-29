There were supposed to be specials of the day at Taqueria Jalisco Monday — pork steak, mole and flautas.

However, the usual lunch-time rush that fills up Taqueria Jalisco was brought to a halt at about 11 a.m. Monday there and just about every other Alice restaurant which relies on natural gas for cooking and hot water after a pipeline near Agua Dulce was ruptured.

Popeye’s Fried Chicken, Big House Burgers, Panda Express, Little Caesar’s Pizza and other restaurants along Main Street were all closed at about noon Monday.

At Taqueria Jalisco, a handwritten sign on its drive-thru menu simply read: No Service! “No gas.”

Across town at Chente’s, owner Chente Mendiola, said like everyone else, the loss of natural gas is a blow to his restaurant. however, he said he’s going to do everything he can to keep his doors open.

“We lost five customers right away because we didn’t have fajitas,” he said. “I guess I’m going to go out and find something, buy some electric grills, anything to keep things going.”

CenterPoint Energy has started the long process of restoring service, but that includes sending an army of employees around the city to turn off each customer’s natural gas meter. After that, the company will repair the damaged pipeline and reopening the gas meters. A spokesperson with CenterPoint Energy has said the entire process could take as long as three days.