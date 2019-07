PREMONT - Premont police are searching for 21-year-old Mark Anthony Lozano and consider him "armed and dangerous."

The search began Thursday night. Lozano was last seen wearing gray shorts, no shoes and was in handcuffs.

Police urge anyone who sees Lozano or knows of his whereabouts to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Details of the events followed up to Lozano's attempted arrest or how the police search began are unknown at this time.