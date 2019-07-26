Friday forecast for Austin: Let's log another historically cool July morning in the record books.

Austin's two main weather stations — at Camp Mabry and at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport — reported record low temperatures this morning, the National Weather Service said. As of 7 a.m., Mabry temperatures sank to 66 degrees, breaking the 95-year-old daily record low of 67. Temperatures at the airport dropped to 61 degrees, smashing the previous daily record set in 2004 by 8 degrees, according to meteorologist Aaron Treadway.

Otherwise, the day in Austin should be sunny with temperatures rising to 93, which is still slightly below normal for this time of year. Skies should remain mostly clear at night with overnight temperatures dipping as low as 70.

But beware of the air: For the second day in a row, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has declared an ozone action day for the Austin area, which basically means forecasters expect high levels of ozone air pollution.

Ground-level ozone, sometimes appearing in cities as haze or smog, is a pollutant often produced from industrial emissions or gas-powered engines, so the TCEQ recommends that you avoid running gas engines when possible on ozone action days. The agency suggests reducing ozone pollution by sharing car rides, walking or riding a bicycle, or avoiding drive-through lanes to keep gas engines from idling.

Looking ahead to the weather service's extended forecast, we should expect a dry weekend and more sunshine in the next several days. Prevailing southerly winds also should help push temperatures back up to more seasonable levels:

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 94. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 95. At night, partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 97. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 97. At night, partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 98. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.