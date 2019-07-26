Alice police were notified Friday that a man was at a gas station on South Cameron attempting to pry open the gas pumps in what appeared to be an attempt to place a card skimmer, said Chief Aniceto Perez.

"We want to make sure that the public is aware that these things do happen locally," he said. "They need to know that any suspicious activity they see they shouldn't hesitate to report it to us at 361-664-0186 or call 9-1-1."

Police are currently looking for a white suburban with out-of-state plates.