FORT WORTH – Members from the Alice FFA chapter attended the 91st annual Texas FFA State Convention held July 15 through 19 in Fort Worth.

Alice FFA members who attended the convention are: Arturo Espana, Arron Ybarra, Daniella Contreras, Adely Pando (Area X Officer), Sabrina Martinez (Mesquite District Officer), Oscar Pena and Trae Rubio.

More than $2.3 million in scholarships were awarded to FFA members and more than 2,400 members received the Lone Star FFA Degree, the highest degree of active membership bestowed by a state FFA association. More than 2,000 members were recognized on stage for their accomplishments. Members also competed for state titles in public speaking and agriscience events.

The 91st annual Texas FFA Convention recorded approximately 13,000 members and guests. Members of the state’s largest agricultural youth leadership organization spent the week attending leadership workshops, participating in events and activities, being recognized for their achievements, and serving as the legislative body for the Texas FFA Association.

The Texas FFA is the nation’s largest state FFA association with a membership of more than 130,000. FFA gives students the opportunity to apply practical classroom knowledge to real world experiences through local, state and national competitions. For more information about the Texas FFA, visit www.mytexasffa.org.