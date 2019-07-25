Last year, Ayden Machajewski placed second in the Sarah and Ernest Butler Texas Young Composers Competition, and the Austin Symphony performed his original piece.

This year, the Round Rock High School grad was selected as a finalist for the second time, and his friend and classmate, Somesh Yatham, also placed in the competition.

READ MORE: Round Rock student’s composition to be played by Austin Symphony

For the two budding composers, their success in this prestigious competition has encouraged them to pursue a career in music.

“It is opportunities like these that help composers down the path,” said Yatham, a junior at Round Rock High School.

Machajewski, who placed fourth this year, introduced Yatham to several opportunities for young musicians, including this contest.

"It was less that I got (Somesh) interested in the contest than I just showed it to him," Ayden Machajewski said. "He already had the drive without me. I helped him with some advice and edits … But the rest is his work ethic."

Yatham said he has been musical his entire life. But before the contest, he had only crafted one piece.

“When something comes together it is really a happy feeling, and having it performed takes it to another level,” said Yatham, whose first composition was played by eighth graders.

His second place piece this year, “Connotations,” will be performed by the Austin Symphony, along with Ayden Machajewski and the other finalists' pieces.

Yatham said he had a lot of thoughts bouncing around his head for his piece. Finally, he decided to fit them all into one project.

“I gave him a challenge,” said his father, Naga Yatham. “I said, ‘This contest is your chance to prove yourself,’ and he excelled.”

Ayden said any competitive feeling among the contests quickly dissipates because the whole process is so fun. He said the nine finalists were just happy to place.

Ayden Machajewski will get to celebrate his success in a unique way. The first time he will hear the Austin Symphony practice his piece, “Cloud Chaser,” it will be on his 18th birthday.

“I wanted to make something that sounded triumphant for my last big piece before I graduated high school,” Ayden Machajewski said. “It felt like a culmination of my aspirations through high school.”

Ayden’s father, Jim Machajewski, has not even had a chance to hear his son’s piece since Ayden has been preoccupied with applying for colleges.

He ultimately chose attending a conduction program at Southern Methodist University where he has been accepted as a Meadows Scholar. The program provides scholarships and resources for the most talented art students.

“I’m nervously optimistic and I’m excited for him,” Jim Machajewski said in regards to his son’s dream to compose pieces for movies and video games. “He has shown that he has a little bit of drive … and he has a little bit of success.”

Jim Machajewski, who is musical himself, said he realizes the arts can feel daunting, and that there is much more work in creativity than people think.

“To say it is not scary would not be fair, but I think it is scary in any field,” Jim Machajewski said. “I think the perspective of the jobs that are available is a little misleading.”

Naga Yatham, who introduced his son to music at a young age because no one else in the family had taken up the hobby, also said he supports his son’s dream.

“If that is his wish and the direction that he wants to go, then we are happy,” Naga Yatham said.

The two composers’ work will be performed by the Austin Symphony Orchestra during the Sarah and Ernest Butler Texas Young Composers Concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Dell Hall, 701 W. Riverside Dr., Austin. Visit austinsymphony.org to buy tickets or for more information.